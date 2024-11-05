Watch Now
Cincinnati Bengals get RB Khalil Herbert before trade deadline

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Rams 24-18.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are adding some manpower to their run game ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Cincinnati nabbed Bears RB Khalil Herbert Tuesday morning in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Drafted by Chicago in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, the fourth-year player out of Virginia Tech has recorded just 16 yards on 8 rushing attempts and 2 yards on 2 receptions after seeing his role lessen this season. He had a much bigger part in the Bears' offense in 2022 and 2023, rushing for 731 and 611 yards, respectively.

"Thank you God 🙏🏾🐅 #WhoDey," Herbert posted on social media after the trade was announced.

The addition of Herbert helps bolster a struggling running back room. While Chase Brown had his best game of the season Sunday against the Raiders, Cincinnati placed Zack Moss on the IR with a neck injury.

Will that be the Bengals' only move before the deadline? The Athletic's Dianna Russini said the Bengals are still in the hunt for a defensive tackle as well. Chase Young was floated as a possible trade target, but nothing has been done at this time.

WCPO will update this story with more information on trades if they are announced.

