Cincinnati Bengals get RB Khalil Herbert before trade deadline

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are adding some manpower to their run game ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Cincinnati nabbed Bears RB Khalil Herbert Tuesday morning in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Drafted by Chicago in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, the fourth-year player out of Virginia Tech has recorded just 16 yards on 8 rushing attempts and 2 yards on 2 receptions after seeing his role lessen this season. He had a much bigger part in the Bears' offense in 2022 and 2023, rushing for 731 and 611 yards, respectively.

"Thank you God 🙏🏾🐅 #WhoDey," Herbert posted on social media after the trade was announced.

Thank you God 🙏🏾🐅 #WhoDey — Khalil Herbert (@JuiceHerbert) November 5, 2024

The addition of Herbert helps bolster a struggling running back room. While Chase Brown had his best game of the season Sunday against the Raiders, Cincinnati placed Zack Moss on the IR with a neck injury.

Will that be the Bengals' only move before the deadline? The Athletic's Dianna Russini said the Bengals are still in the hunt for a defensive tackle as well. Chase Young was floated as a possible trade target, but nothing has been done at this time.

WCPO will update this story with more information on trades if they are announced.

