Trey Hendrickson questionable to return due to ankle injury | Bengals lead 14-7

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to extend their two-game winning streak on the road facing off with the San Francisco 49ers.

Trey Hendrickson is questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury. The defensive end appeared to have his foot stepped on by a Niners lineman before he went down. He was then helped off the field by Bengals staff.

The Bengals defense shut down San Francisco on their opening drive, and immediate struck first on their following drive. Burrow's calf looked more than fine as he evaded what looked like three sacks during one first down play before connecting with Tyler Boyd for a touchdown a few plays later. The touchdown was also Burrow's 100th career touchdown.

The Bengals are coming off a bye, while the Niners are hoping to turn around their two-game losing streak. Last week, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Niners 22-17.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has been able to rest up even more over the bye week, hopefully subsiding any remaining calf soreness he's been dealing with.

In the week leading up to Sunday's game, Niners quarterback Brock Purdy was put in concussion protocol, but he was cleared Saturday and is expected to start. San Francisco will still be playing without star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tackle Trent Williams, however.

The Bengals defense will have to keep Christian McCaffrey under wraps, whereas Burrow and the offense need to be on their A-game to pull out the win.

San Francisco and Cincinnati last met in 2021 with the Niners pulling out a 26-23 win in overtime.

Follow along below: