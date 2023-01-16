With a win in wild card, Cincinnati Bengals would head to Buffalo to face Bills in Divisional Round

CINCINNATI — If the Cincinnati Bengals take care of business against the Baltimore Ravens in the wild card playoff game tonight, they will head to Buffalo to play the Bills next weekend in the divisional round.

Yes, we know this sounds like a jinx, but a trip back to Buffalo has major significance after the Bengals-Bills regular season game was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. In the first quarter of that game, the 24-year-old tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got up from the play and within seconds collapsed onto the field.

The Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 34-31 earlier Sunday afternoon to punch their ticket to the next round.

The Bengals are playing the Ravens again for the second week in a row after their 27-16 regular season-closing victory.

The other divisional round matchup in the AFC is already set: The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Kansas City.

Times for all Divisional Round games are expected to be announced Monday night after the results of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys game.

Hamlin was in UC Medical Center's ICU for days, and doctors with UC Health said the quick actions and on-field live-saving measures of medical personnel were paramount to Hamlin's "remarkable" recovery.

Some of the those on-field medical staff from UC Health were recognized before the Bengals final regular season game against the Ravens.

After a week at UCMC, Hamlin was transferred to a hospital in Buffalo where he was discharged from just a few days later. Buffalo doctors said he would continue to undergo rehabilitation with the Bills and at home.

Before the Bills' Sunday game against the Dolphins, Hamlin tweeted that he was supporting the team from home.

"My heart is with my guys as they compete today!" Hamlin said.

The Bengals were leading 7-3 before the game was paused, and if that is any signal as to what might happen, all we can say is "Who Dey!"