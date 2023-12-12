Cincinnati Bengal Chidobe Awuzie treated kids to a holiday shopping spree

CINCINNATI — It's the giving season and Cincinnati Bengal Chidobe Awuzie worked Monday to spread a little cheer to children in Cincinnati.

The cornerback, along with his foundation The Awuzie Kickstep Foundation, partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati and Burlington to host a shopping spree for kids.

The kids ran up and down aisles at the store, combing through racks and racks of clothing and other goodies to choose essential warm winter gear for themselves and presents to give to others.

Awuzie said for him, it's about creating a slice of that holiday family feeling in Cincinnati.

"I'm not at home right now, but when I do stuff like this it makes me feel like I'm at home ... it gives that real family vibe, family feeling," he said. "And it's always a blessing to do it."

The shopping spree took place Monday afternoon at the Burlington on Glenway Avenue in Westwood.