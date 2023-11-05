Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson leaves $2,000 tip at Cincy restaurant ahead of Bengals-Bills Sunday Night Football

CINCINNATI — Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is paying it forward again ahead of Sunday Night Football's matchup between the Bengals and Bills.

The former Bengals wide receiver tipped $2,000 Saturday evening at E+O Kitchen at The Banks.

Johnson racked up only $76 on shrimp tempura, surf and turf and an espresso before leaving the massive tip.

He then shared the tip via social media, writing "Proverbs 11:25 (bengals edition)."

Johnson also left a note on the receipt, writing "The Bengals are winning tomorrow and that's on Mary had a little lamb."

This isn't the first time Johnson has paid it forward at Cincinnati-area restaurants.

In September 2023, he tipped $1,000 on a $416 bill at Holy Grail Tavern & Grille ahead of his induction into the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor.

Ahead of that Ring of Honor induction ceremony, Johnson also tipped $2,000 on a $1,253 bill at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse.

Johnson played 10 seasons with the Bengals and owns nearly every franchise receiving record. The Bengals drafted Johnson in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft, when they had the 36th overall pick.

Johnson also quickly became one of the most popular players in NFL history, dominating the early-2000s social scene with his elaborate choreographed touchdown celebrations and big personality.