Big crowds expected for the start of Bengals training camp

CINCINNATI — One player will be absent from the start of Bengals training camp, but that won’t stop fans from lining up to see the action.

While Joe Burrow prepares and recovers from appendix surgery, teammates will be on the Kettering Health practice field.

The practices are free, open to the public and don’t require tickets. Despite that, there are capacity limits at the practices.

So, if you're set on getting a spot, you may want to line up early.

Fans can enter the practice field at the corner of Central Avenue and West Pete Rose Way. For those planning to attend, gates open at 1:30 p.m. and practice starts at 2:15.

Head Coach Zac Taylor said he isn’t the “rah-rah” type who gets the team hyped up, but he said the players are eager to get back to the game.

"We know that we have guys hungry to continue to get back to the playoffs and win the division again,” Taylor said.

The Bengals are hoping to repeat their AFC Championship win, but have set their sights on winning a Super Bowl — something they fell just short of doing last season.

In the off-season, the team has added key players to the offensive line and defense.

“Those are certainly things these guys are excited about, it fuels them. So there's not a lot I have to poke and prod them to get them going," Taylor said. "We have the right group of men in the locker room that do a good job of motivating themselves and those around them."

Different player groups will be available after practices for autographs, but remember that the Bengals clear bag policy is still in place at training camp.

For more information on location & dates for future open practices, click here.

RELATED

Burrow, Bates and everything in between: Biggest storylines to follow heading into Bengals training camp

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow undergoing surgery to remove appendix

'There's no better training in the country': Inside the Bengals' secret weapon to getting ready this offseason