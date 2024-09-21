Bengals WR Tee Higgins to play in Monday Night Football after missing 2 games due to injury

CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins is suiting up for Monday Night Football.

The Bengals wide receiver will see his first playing time of the season against the Washington Commanders.

Higgins was noticeably absent from the Bengals injury report Saturday, after missing both Week 1 and Week 2 due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the preseason.

Higgins was a full participant in practice Saturday, per the injury report.

The wide receiver returns as the Bengals look to secure their first win of the season after a disappointing, last-minute loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

With Higgins' return, quarterback Joe Burrow will now have all of his receiving weapons as his disposal.

Right tackle Amarius Mims, the Bengals first-round 2024 draft pick, is also off the injury report for the first time this season.

Cincinnati will be without some defensive players, though. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who left during the Chiefs game, is out due to a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill is also doubtful due to his hamstring injury he suffered during the Chiefs game.

The Bengals and Commanders kickoff Monday at 8:15 p.m on WCPO 9. You can watch a pregame show at 7 p.m. and post-game show directly after the game on WCPO 9.

