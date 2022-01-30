Bengals' Uzomah carted off field during AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah hobbled off the field against the Chiefs on Sunday after he was tackled when a pass bounced off his hands late in the first quarter of the AFC championship game.

Uzomah was open over the middle on a first-down throw near midfield when the ball ricocheted off his hands. At the same time, Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens wrapped up Uzomah and twisted him to the ground. Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox took over for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal.

Team reporter Marisa Contipelli said the 29-year-old was carted to the locker room. He was later spotted in crutches on the sidelines.

Uzomah missed the majority of the 2020 season after tearing his Achilles tendon in a game against the Browns.

