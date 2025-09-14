Bengals take on Jaguars at home after 1-0 start to the season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in Paycor Stadium for the first time this season as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cincinnati is coming off a rare 1-0 start to the season, after squeezing out a 17-16 win over the Cleveland Browns last week.

The season opener win wasn't Cincinnati's typical offensive showing, with the team accruing only seven net yards and going three-and-out on five of six possessions in the second half. Quarterback Joe Burrow completed only 14-of-23 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown, and star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase only had a mere two receptions for 26 yards, as well.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jags, Burrow said he planned to "be a little more aggressive" when getting out of the pocket and making plays.

The game did give Cincinnati fans their first taste of the Bengals' defense under the new leadership of Al Golden. Cincinnati nabbed two interceptions and two sacks against Browns quarterback Joe Flacco.

In Jacksonville's season opener win against the Carolina Panthers, they forced three turnovers. The Jags offense, under the leadership of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, threw up a total of 255 yards and allowed zero sacks against the Panthers.