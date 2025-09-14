Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals take on Jaguars at home after 1-0 start to the season

Bengals Jaguars
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Bengals Jaguars
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in Paycor Stadium for the first time this season as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cincinnati is coming off a rare 1-0 start to the season, after squeezing out a 17-16 win over the Cleveland Browns last week.

The season opener win wasn't Cincinnati's typical offensive showing, with the team accruing only seven net yards and going three-and-out on five of six possessions in the second half. Quarterback Joe Burrow completed only 14-of-23 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown, and star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase only had a mere two receptions for 26 yards, as well.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jags, Burrow said he planned to "be a little more aggressive" when getting out of the pocket and making plays.

The game did give Cincinnati fans their first taste of the Bengals' defense under the new leadership of Al Golden. Cincinnati nabbed two interceptions and two sacks against Browns quarterback Joe Flacco.

In Jacksonville's season opener win against the Carolina Panthers, they forced three turnovers. The Jags offense, under the leadership of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, threw up a total of 255 yards and allowed zero sacks against the Panthers.

More Bengals news:
Joe Burrow looking to get out of the pocket more when Bengals host Jaguars Bengals name Cincinnati native Sam Hubbard 'Ruler of the Jungle' for home opener Taylor, Bengals happy to start season 1-0, even if it was an ugly victory

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer