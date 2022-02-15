Bengals Super Bowl is most watched TV show in 5 years

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company estimates that 101.1 million people watched the Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on NBC and Telemundo.

That's an increase over last year's game won by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which had 92 million television viewers.

Another close finish capped a thrilling playoff season for the NFL, which had several games decided in the last minute.

Nielsen said that another 11.2 million people streamed the game on their devices, giving a total viewership of 112.3 million people.

In Cincinnati, 84 percent of homes with a TV on were watching the Super Bowl.

The increase defies television trends lately, where most programs are down from year to year because streaming provides extra choices and lets people control when they watch.

The NFL says it was the most watched TV show in five years, with the last show to pull in more viewers was Super Bowl 51 in 2017, when the Patriots led the best comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Falcons. It was the only Super Bowl ever to go to overtime.

Here are some fast facts from the NFL on the game's viewership: