Bengals still have plenty of problems after getting past the Browns

CINCINNATI — The good news for the Cincinnati Bengals was that they got a kickoff return for a touchdown for the first time in four seasons, and quarterback Joe Burrow finally got a win at Cleveland behind a solid defensive effort.

But the Bengals still have their share of problems.

Charlie Jones' 100-yard return to open Sunday's game produced the only first-half points for Cincinnati. The Bengals punted five times and turned the ball over on their other first-half drives.

Despite a slow start that's becoming routine, the Bengals (3-4) produced just enough offense the rest of the way to win 21-14 over the Browns, who lost quarterback Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Burrow threw third-quarter touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to help the Bengals win for the third time in fourth games after a three-game slide to start the season. It was the first road win in the series for Cincinnati since 2017.

Burrow finished with 181 yards on 15-of-25 passing and was often on the run from Cleveland’s pass rush. He was sacked three times, but not once by his Browns nemesis, Myles Garrett.

“Our defense really stepped up the last two weeks," Burrow said. “Big special teams touchdown ... so it’s nice to see that other units are picking up the slack where others aren’t. And that’s what football is all about. So, we found ways to win the last two weeks.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor put it this way: “We'll take them how we can get them.”

What's working

The defensive line is back to full strength after some early-season injuries. Cincinnati's defense had its second consecutive strong showing, logging four sacks and two interceptions. The unit forced four punts in the first half and three in the second. DT Sheldon Rankins recorded his first sack.

What needs help

The Bengals' offense must start faster in order to beat better teams. The struggles Burrow and the offense experienced in their win at the New York Giants carried over into this game. The Bengals went 0 for 6 on third downs in the first half and produced 86 yards. ... The running game continues to struggle, with Chase Brown and Zack Moss combining for 51 yards on 21 carries.

Stock up

Jones' TD run was the longest return of the NFL season and the third one since the new kickoff rule was introduced this year. ... DE Trey Hendrickson had two sacks, five quarterback hits and a pass defended. ... DE Sam Hubbard added a sack, three quarterback hurries, a tackle for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a pass defended.

Stock down

Moss gained 7 yards on six carries, an average of 1.2 yards. ... K Evan McPherson has missed field goals in two of the last three games.

Injuries

The Bengals' best offensive lineman, Orlando Brown Jr., left the game in the second quarter with a right knee injury. ... S Geno Stone was carted off with an air cast on his left leg after colliding with Vonn Bell on a pass breakup. Taylor said the injuries may not be as bad as they looked.

Key number

2 for 13 — Third-down conversion rate for the Bengals.

Next steps

The Bengals will need to start faster and run the ball better to have a chance against Saquon Barkley and the visiting Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) on Sunday.