Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase gives out 200 turkeys at Cincinnati Kroger ahead of Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI — A hip injury has kept Ja'Marr Chase from contributing on the field, but he's continuing to do big things in the community.

The Bengals wideout spent time at the Oakley Kroger Monday afternoon, passing out 200 free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

"I have love and support for the city of Cincinnati and I want to give back to the community," Chase said. "That's what Thanksgiving's about, making sure everyone's having a great meal, full at the end of the day — I love eating so why not give back to the community for a good reason."

Chase took photographs with all of the families who received turkeys and signed autographs as well. The giveaway was part of Chase's partnership with Kroger, which also sells his UNO Chips.

As the holiday nears, the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year said he's thankful "for the little things in life" — being with his family and friends as much as he can.

Chase is returning to practice this week for the first time since his injury against the Falcons. While his status for Sunday's game in Tennessee is unknown, he said he'll keep rooting on his teammates for however long he needs.

"It's been nice watching those guys perform, you know, get the dub, so I'm just going to keep encouraging those guys to keep going as much as I can," Chase said. "I'm going to always support those guys in everything they do."

The Bengals take on the Titans Sunday, Nov. 27 in Nashville. The game airs on CBS at 1 p.m.