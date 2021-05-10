Bengals single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday night

CINCINNATI — Who Dey Nation can begin purchasing single-game tickets Wednesday for the upcoming Bengals season later this year, the team announced Monday.

Tickets will go on sale directly following the release of the team's full-season schedule at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The team encouraged fans interested in purchasing tickets to do so directly through the team by calling its ticketing hotline at 513-621-8383 or online.

The 2021 season will be the first in NFL history in which each team plays 17 regular-season games. The Bengals will host nine home games in addition to one game in the preseason. While dates have yet to be released, the Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers throughout the season.