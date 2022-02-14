Bengals season tickets on sale to be part of young team's next run at a Super Bowl

CINCINNATI — While Bengals fans are waking up licking the wounds of a last-minute loss in Super Bowl LVI, as Joe Burrow said, "We're going to keep getting better and attack next year with the same intensity."

Looking ahead to the 2022 regular season, tickets are already on sale to be a part of this promising young team's success story.

Season tickets for the next Bengals run at a Super Bowl have been on sale for months already. Tickets are estimated to range from $400 in the nosebleeds to $2,800 at midfield in the mid-section of the stadium for all eight of the Bengals home games, according to Ticketmaster. Fans can visit Bengals.com/tickets or call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at 513-621-8383 to purchase tickets.

According to the Bengals website, seats can be secured with an initial payment of $200 per seat. On Feb. 22, exact season ticket prices will be released. A ticket office representative we spoke to Monday morning expects prices to increase over last year's prices.

The regular season includes home games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

A survey by statista shows the average price for single game Bengals tickets in 2021 was $82.05. That’s among the lowest cost in the league.

The Bengals reached the Super Bowl this year a bit unexpectedly. Experts had picked them to finish last in the division, and counted them as the underdog in almost every playoff game. Still, the team was within just a few minutes and one score away from securing the franchise's first ever Super Bowl title.

Most of the young core will remain in tact for next season, including Burrow, WR Ja'Marr Chase and RB Joe Mixon.

