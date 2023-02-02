Watch Now
Bengals RB Joe Mixon charged with aggravated menacing; Accused of pointing gun, saying 'I should shoot you'

Matt Patterson/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Posted at 6:45 PM, Feb 02, 2023
CINCINNATI — An arrest warrant has been issued for Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

According to an affidavit, Mixon pointed a firearm at a woman and stated, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can' (sic) get me." The offense happened on Jan. 21, the day before Cincinnati took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Mixon has been charged with aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor.

In a statement, the Bengals said, "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

The 26-year-old just wrapped up his sixth season in Cincinnati. When he was in college, Mixon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in 2014 for punching a woman, breaking bones in her face. He was suspended for an entire season following the assault charge.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

