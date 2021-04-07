Watch
Bengals release veteran running back Giovani Bernard Wednesday morning

Bryan Woolston/AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 10:32:50-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals released ninth-year running back Giovani Bernard Wednesday morning.

Bernard's fellow running back and teammate Joe Mixon tweeted out his support for Bernard, writing, "I’ll always cherish our time together and can’t thank him enough for all he has meant to my career."

The Bengals drafted Bernard in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and he has played in 115 games with the team since then.

In that time, Bernard rushed for 3,697 yards, had 22 touchdowns and made 342 receptions as a running back, the most in Bengals history. He currently has the second-most reception yards in Bengals history at 2,867.

