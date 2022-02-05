Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase wins Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

CINCINNATI — One week after being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was voted the 2021 Pepsi NFL Rookie Of The Year.

Chase beat out Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and more members of the 2021 PFWA All-Rookie Team in this year's fan vote.

"What a legendary first season," Pepsi tweeted Friday. "Congrats to (Ja'Marr Chase), your 2021 #PepsiROY! See you at the Super Bowl #WhoDey"

The Louisiana native caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards in the regular season, recording the most receiving yards by a rookie in one game during the Bengals' comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. Chase had 266 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions.

That wasn't the only NFL record Chase broke. He recorded the most receiving yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl era, topping former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson's performance in 2020. While he has only one touchdown in three postseason games, Chase continues to be an important part of Cincinnati's offense. At just 21, he is the youngest NFL player with multiple 100-yard receiving games in a single postseason.

Chase, running back Joe Mixon and defensive end Trey Hendrickson were selected to this year's Pro Bowl, but the three have a different 'bowl' on their mind this weekend as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

