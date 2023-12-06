Jake Browning named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — Bengals' quarterback Jake Browning has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The designation was made because of Browning's performance in the Bengals overtime win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The game was Browning's second career start in the NFL; his first was against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was tapped to replace quarterback Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

Browning threw for 354 yards — second most in team history by a quarterback within his two starts. He also had a 1-yard TD run and a 21-yard scramble in the Bengals' 34-31 overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bengals (6-6) won a road game on “Monday Night Football” for the first time since 1990. Evan McPherson's 48-yard field goal in overtime was the difference and ended a three-game losing streak on the season and a nine-game road skid on MNF.

It's Browning's first time being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, but it puts him in the same category of the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Burrow, who also won the designations earlier this season.

Combined, the Bengals have won 16 weekly honors since the start of the 2021 season.