Bengals QB Joe Burrow participates in throwing session ahead of preseason opener

Bengals QB Joe Burrow will be out for several weeks with a strained calf, head coach Zac Taylor said Friday after training camp practice. Burrow was carted off the field Thursday afternoon after a noncontact injury. When asked about whether Burrow would be ready for the season, Taylor joked about Burrow's cursed preseasons thus far. "Joe got more days this July than he;s ever had in his NFL career, so I feel really good about the progress he's made," Taylor said.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Aug 11, 2023
CINCINNATI — Just a couple of weeks after he was carted off the field at practice, Bengals QB Joe Burrow was spotted participating in a quick throwing session at Paycor Stadium ahead of Friday's preseason opener.

The Bengals face off against the Green Bay Packers at 7 p.m. Most of the team's starters, including Burrow, will not play as Cincinnati looks to figure out its 53-man roster.

While Burrow has been spotted at practice since suffering a calf injury on July 27, he hasn't been seen participating in any drills. His throwing session Friday afternoon appears to be the first bit of action he's had since the injury. He was also seen running — without a sleeve on his calf — ahead of the game.

NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon also tweeted video of Burrow running and stretching out his lower leg, calling it "positive news."

Coach Zac Taylor previously said the franchise QB would be out for "several weeks" with a strained calf. Since then, Taylor has been pretty quiet, only saying Burrow's return remains "several weeks" out from when the injury occurred.

The Bengals posted a picture of Burrow participating in the throwing session on social media with the caption, "Not now... but soon."

Cincinnati has two more preseason games before kicking off the regular season Sunday, Sept. 10 at Cleveland.

