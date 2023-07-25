Bengals QB Joe Burrow announces partnership with BODYARMOR

CINCINNATI — What's Joe Burrow's competitive advantage? Well, apparently it's a drink called BODYARMOR.

Whether you're someone who lives in the gym or just visits the grocery store every week, you've probably seen the brand. The drink already has Christian McCaffrey, Donovan Mitchell and Ronald Acuna Jr. and more as sponsors — and now one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL is partnering with the company.

While it might not be the contract announcement Bengals fans were waiting for, Burrow announced his new partnership on Instagram Tuesday while showing off his luscious locks.

The Bengals quarterback seems to stay out of the spotlight when he's not on the field. But he made an exception for viral Barstool Sports host Caleb Pressley. In a video posted to Twitter, now apparently known as "X," we get to see a way less serious Borrow cracking jokes and having some fun with the comedian.

Burrow joked that having a "competitive advantage" is another way of saying "legal cheating." The two joked around some more while promoting the drink, with Burrow saying his real advantage is putting the right things in his body.

"I'm drinking BODYARMOR," Burrow said. "It tastes good. It's got the right stuff in it. No artificial. I like to put stuff in my body that's going to help me perform.

BODYARMOR said Burrow's favorite flavors are the orange clementine, orange mango, peach mango and one-liter sportwater.

READ MORE

Bengals owner Mike Brown stays mum on the state of contract negotiations with star QB Joe Burrow

Burrow in the Hamptons: 'Joe Shiesty' seen with the world's biggest stars at billionaire's white party

Meet the barber who cut Bengals QB Joe Burrow's new hairdo