Bengals QB Jake Browning jokes about family using Joe Burrow's suite again 'if they're staying level-headed'

CINCINNATI — Family and friends of Bengals quarterback Jake Browning might use Joe Burrow's suite at Paycor Stadium again this weekend — but only if they're not too cocky.

Browning's family was shown watching him play from a luxury suite several times during Sunday's broadcast of Bengals-Colts. He revealed after the game the suite actually belongs to Burrow, who gave them his tickets.

"You know, we're all from California. I'm used to (the cold), they're not, so I'm sure they were much more excited (to watch) in the box," Browning said after the game.

When asked if his family would use Burrow's suite again, Browning said he wasn't sure, joking that he'd have to see "if they're staying level-headed."

"If they're getting a little too cocky, we might just put them back out in the cold," Browning said.

Browning will lead the Bengals on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings, his former team. The 27-year-old signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent out of college and stayed on the practice squad through 2021, when he signed with the Bengals.

WCPO 9 will broadcast the game. Local coverage begins at noon, with NFL GameDay Kickoff starting at 12:30 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.