Bengals: Practice facility not damaged nor flooded, despite encroaching floodwaters from the Ohio River

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals bubble practice facility is not damaged nor flooded, despite encroaching floodwaters from the Ohio River, the team said Monday.

The Ohio River crested at 60.5 feet, more than 30 feet above normal, Monday morning. The team's facility, located on the west side of the riverfront, was flanked by floodwaters beginning Sunday afternoon, and rising into Monday.

We reached out to the Bengals to ask if anything was damaged inside. They said the facility was not damaged nor flooded.

Floodwaters were also visible on the south side of Paycor Stadium. We asked the team if there were any issues with the stadium or connected parking garage, and the team released the following statement:

"The stadium staff does a good job of securing all entrances during floods, so nothing damaged. We are working out of our office today, and there have been no problems."

This is the first time floodwaters have reached a stage that would threaten the facility. The Bengals indoor practice facility opened in late 2022. It allows the team to practice indoors when the weather doesn't cooperate.

The cost to build the facility isn't a cut-and-dry number. Hamilton County agreed to buy Hilltop’s riverfront property that formerly occupied the space on which the practice facility sits now back in October 2019, at what the county described as a fair market price of $29.75 million.

But the actual price is much higher. The county spent at least an additional $2.6 million on a slew of extra costs such as Bengals game day parking, asphalt paving, site development and preparation, zoning, property tax, interim plant development, environmental studies and title and closing fees.

The county also planned to spend an additional $860,000 to demolish the concrete plant and clear and grade the land.

As part of the deal, the Bengals gave up $30 million owed in game-day payments to allow the county to buy the property and offer it to the Bengals.

Also in exchange for the purchase, the Bengals gave up parking areas east of the stadium to allow for the construction of the concert venue near Smale Riverfront Park.