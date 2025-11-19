Bengals' offense in flux due to injuries, suspension ahead of Patriots game

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of moving pieces on offense going into this weekend's matchup with the rolling New England Patriots.

Joe Flacco has been limited in practice as he continues to manage a shoulder injury. Fellow quarterback Joe Burrow, out since September with a toe injury, participated in his first 11-on-11 drills since the injury on Wednesday.

Star receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been suspended for one game. Offensive guard Jalen Rivers missed practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, and tight end Mike Gesicki could return from injured reserve this week.

It's a lot to sort through for a 3-7 team hoping to stop a three-game slide, especially with Drake Maye and the 9-2 Patriots coming to town.

The 40-year-old Flacco injured his shoulder on Oct. 26 in a loss against the New York Jets. He has been managing the injury over the last month while playing through it.

“I feel good, I really do,” Flacco said Wednesday. “I’m starting to feel pretty good with what’s just gone on the last couple of weeks, the rest of the body is holding up well, so I can’t complain.”

Flacco had a great opening drive on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his passing appeared to look different following a massive hit that he took early in the game. Flacco went on to have his worst game during his short stint with the Bengals in a 34-12 loss on a windy day.

“It was a difficult day in general,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “The rush in that building is different than the rush on the road. He took that hit. The weather was not easy to throw in. I think if there’s anyone in the world suited for throwing in that weather, it’s Joe Flacco. I would lean on whatever his own self-assessment was of his performance when it comes to that.”

This week, the Bengals’ coaches are figuring out how they will fill Chase’s role against the Patriots. After spitting on Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey, Chase was suspended by the NFL for Week 12.

Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas are good to go, and the Bengals are evaluating several options to be their third receiver this week, including Mitchell Tinsley, Charlie Jones and Jermaine Burton.

“Guys taking advantage of opportunity, that’s exactly what it is,” coach Zac Taylor said. “That’s how some guys have gotten their chances. That’s how Mitch Tinsley has gotten himself on the roster. He has taken advantage of moments where he’s at. We’ll continue to evaluate those guys. We have a good plan in place and will utilize everyone we can.”

Gesicki, a proven pass catcher who has been out since Week 6 with a pectoral injury, also could return on Sunday.

That would provide another boost to the Bengals’ passing game.

“It helps given that situation (with Chase) to lose a guy like Ja’Marr and add Mike helps ease the pain a little bit,” Taylor said. “Happy to have him.”

Since Chase is suspended this week, he isn’t allowed to have contact with the Bengals’ coaches. Taylor has continued to support Chase and said he’s on the same page with the All-Pro receiver about this situation.

“As a team, we have to move forward and still support Ja’Marr,” Taylor said. “I’ve supported Ja’Marr. We have to focus on New England now, and we look forward to getting him in there next week.”