Bengals look to try and build on their first win as matchup with Ravens looms

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has the Cincinnati Bengals offense humming again.

Good timing, too, with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens coming to town on Sunday.

The Bengals defense, though, is still a work in progress.

After a rare pregame speech to the team from Burrow, Cincinnati (1-3) scored two rushing touchdowns and two passing on the way to a 34-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Coach Zac Taylor was asked if getting the first win — and avoiding an 0-4 start — was a relief.

“It's just good to check that box,” he said. “I think it’s as simple as that. You check the box, and now you move on. We got a great divisional game at home, and so a chance to really capitalize on some key momentum here."

Burrow was good for the third straight week, finishing 22 for 31 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Bengals rushed for 141 yards.

“There really was no other option other than to figure out a way to win this game,” Burrow said. “We got it done. There is still a lot of room to improve on both sides of the ball and special teams.”

What's working

Cincinnati is moving the ball and scoring touchdowns. WR Ja'Marr Chase caught three passes for 85 yards, including an electrifying 63-yard catch-and-run that gave the Bengals a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. Tee Higgins caught six for 60 yards.

What needs help

The Cincinnati defense allowed 220 passing yards and two touchdowns to Carolina's 36-year-old backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who left the Bengals after Burrow was drafted No. 1 overall in 2020. Carolina had 155 rushing yards, including 104 yards and a TD by Chuba Hubbard. Dalton wasn't sacked once in 40 passing attempts.

Stock up

RB Chase Brown rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Brown has been platooning with Zack Moss, who ran for 51 yards and caught a touchdown pass.

Stock down

Cam Taylor-Britt is struggling at cornerback, as evidenced by the increasing number of snaps being given to DJ Turner II.

Injuries

Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson suffered a neck injury that Taylor called a “stinger.” Hendrickson was seen after the game wearing a sling on his right arm.

Key number

144.5 — average rushing yards allowed by the Bengals defense through four games.

Next steps

The Bengals must keep playing at a high level to stay with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who come to Cincinnati next Sunday. The Bengals still have some glaring issues to address on defense. The Ravens (2-2) routed Buffalo 35-10 on Sunday night.