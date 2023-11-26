DJ Turner recovers fumble by Pittsburgh | Bengals, Steelers 0-0

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) are looking to bounce back in a must-win AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4).

After the Steelers almost scored a touchdown, the Bengals shifted the momentum after corner DJ Turner recovered a fumble that the Steelers thought was a dead ball. Turner gained 28 yards for Cincinnati after the recovery.

The game marks quarterback Jake Browning's first NFL start after franchise QB Joe Burrow tore ligaments in his right wrist. Burrow is having surgery Monday.

Leading up to the game, Browning has oozed confidence, saying "I would say at every level that I've played in, I've won, and so there's something to be said about that."

Alongside Burrow, receiver Tee Higgins remains out due to a hamstring injury. While the Bengals offense is reeling from injuries, defensive end Sam Hubbard is returning after a two-game stint on the sidelines.

The Bengals offensive line will need to play a major role against the Steelers to stop five-time Pro Bowler T.J. Watt. Watt has the third most sacks in the NFL this season and the second most quarterback hits.

Despite the loss of Burrow, Cincinnati arguably has the offensive upper hand after Pittsburgh fired long-time offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the franchise's first major in-season coaching change since World War II. Eddie Faulkner was promoted to the position.

The Bengals are coming off a 34-20 loss to fellow AFC North rival the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers are also reeling from an AFC North loss after a 13-10 defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals and Steelers kickoff at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium.

Follow along: