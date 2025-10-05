Bengals look to bounce back from back-to-back losses as the Lions come to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have endured back-to-back losses since star quarterback Joe Burrow was sidelined with turf toe — but they're looking to change that this week against the powerhouse Detroit Lions.

The Bengals (2-2) are coming off an embarrassing 28-3 loss to the Denver Broncos, whereas the Lions, who are on a three-game win streak, last beat the Browns 34-10.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup, Detroit QB Jared Goff said the Lions aren't taking the Bengals lightly, calling them a "really dang good team."

Despite the praise from Goff, both Cincinnati's offense and defense have been riddled with issues the past few weeks.

On offense, the Bengals have not scored a touchdown since the fourth quarter against the Vikings, against whom Cincinnati suffered the worst loss in franchise history (48-10). The offense has gone three-and-out on 12 of its 23 drives, and quarterback Jake Browning has thrown five interceptions in Burrow's stead. Star running back Chase Brown is also only averaging 2.3 yards per rush, and his season-long is a mere 11 yards.

Cincinnati's defense has allowed 100-yard rushers in the last two losses, and this week they'll have to face both Sonic and Knuckles in Jahmyr Gibbs and Cincinnati native David Montgomery, who is playing in his hometown for the first time.

The Bengals and Lions kick off at 4:25 p.m. in Paycor Stadium.