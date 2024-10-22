Bengals great Ken Anderson among 31 candidates for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson is among 31 candidates in the Seniors category under consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.

Anderson is one of three quarterbacks in consideration for the Seniors category, joining Charlie Conerly and Jim Plunkett.

Anderson, who played all 16 years of his career for the Bengals from 1971 to 1986, was the NFL MVP in 1981 and led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl appearance in 1982. He was inducted into the Bengals' Ring of Honor in September 2021.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee created a second reduction vote of candidates from a list of 60 names. There were originally 182 former players nominated for election and screened in the opening round.

The players — 20 offensive and 11 defensive — remain in consideration for the Class of 2025.

The top 25 players and all other candidates who tied for the 25th position advance to the third phase which is the cutdown vote to nine semifinalists. Those results will be announced in about three weeks.

The committee will meet in early December to discuss the player careers of nine semifinalists. Three will advance to the full selection committee as finalists for possible election to the Class of 2025.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in New Orleans in February and enshrined next August in Canton.

Seniors category candidates

(Players must have last played at least 25 full seasons ago to be eligible for nomination in this category. Qualifications include five years of service and at least one recognized postseason honor.)

QUARTERBACKS (3): Ken Anderson, Charlie Conerly, Jim Plunkett.

RUNNING BACKS (5): Ottis Anderson, Roger Craig, Chuck Foreman, Cecil Isbell, Paul “Tank” Younger.

WIDE RECEIVERS (5): Billy "White Shoes” Johnson, Stanley Morgan, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (7): Ox Emerson, Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Jim Tyrer, Al Wistert.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (2): Jim Marshall, Harvey Martin.

LINEBACKERS (5): Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Grantham, Clay Matthews Jr., Tommy Nobis.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (4): Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Everson Walls.