Bengals give out four more game balls to Cincinnati bars, restaurants after Titans win

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals playoff game ball tour visited four more lucky Tri-State establishments on Sunday after the team's 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Division playoff round.

The Holy Grail, Jeff Ruby's The Precinct, Delwood Cincy and 16 Lots Brewing Company in Mason each received game balls on Sunday. The game was the first road playoff victory in the history of the Bengals franchise and sent the team to the AFC Championship game at Kansas City on Sunday.

After the Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wildcard playoff game last weekend, Taylor and several players dropped off balls at Pontiac, Walt's Hitching Post and Mount Lookout Tavern. The Cincinnati Bengals official Twitter account posted that the City of Cincinnati also received a game ball.

We presented game balls to Hamilton County and the City of Cincinnati signed by Mike Brown and Zac Taylor.



Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas and Mayor @AftabPureval accepted them on behalf of Hamilton County and the City of Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/eS9ElCzaN1 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 18, 2022

Punter Kevin Huber and tight end C.J. Uzomah gave a ball to the Holy Grail. Their appearance took all the customers and employees by surprise. One long-time manager at the Holy Grail said he had no idea they were coming.

"There was a point where I turned to my right and they were right there," the employee said. "We had them get up on the bar and Kevin gave a little speech. I’ve never seen that type of energy at the grail and I’ve worked here eight years."

Cincinnati will play the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship and a trip to Super Bowl 56 on Sunday at 3 p.m.

