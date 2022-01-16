A new tradition: Bengals Coach Zac Taylor drops off game balls across the Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — A new tradition started Saturday night after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders for the team's first playoff win in decades.

Bengals Coach Zac Taylor and players dropped of game balls at Pontiac, Walt's Hitching Post and Mount Lookout Tavern.

Taylor also said a game ball will go to the City of Cincinnati.

"We want to start new traditions with playoff wins where we give game balls to the city and let the fans enjoy it. Take selfies with it," Taylor said during a post game press conference.

Taylor said he wanted the fans a chance to enjoy the game balls with the team.

"There is such an incredible history here at Cincinnati. There is Super Bowl appearances, there is conference championships and really these last two decades there has been so many tremendous players, teams and coaches that have come through here," Taylor said.

Here’s Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah at Walt’s Hitching Post in Fort Wright pic.twitter.com/jbKQuSYdwZ — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 16, 2022

The Bengals beat the Raiders 26-19 in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

It has been more than 30 years since Cincinnati won a playoff game.

While the Bengals have made a couple of Super Bowl appearances, the team has never won a Super Bowl.

