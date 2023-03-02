NFLPA report card: Bengals tied for last for treatment of families

CINCINNATI — Of the 32 teams in the National Football League, the Cincinnati Bengals ranked 27th overall in the NFL Players Association's team report cards.

The report cards — created with input from current players — grade teams A+ through F- on key categories like training staff, weight room quality and the treatment of families. Of the eight categories graded, the Bengals received a "D" or below in four.

Cincinnati received an "F" and is tied for last place for its treatment of families and food service. According to the report card, the Bengals are one 14 teams in the NFL that do not offer a family room and one of 11 teams that do not offer day care.

The NFLPA said players said there is no safe or warm place for mothers or children to go during games. More specifically, the report card says breastfeeding mothers have sat on the public restroom floor to nurse their babies. They ranked 30th in their support of players' families and 29th for their postgame gathering area.

Teams that also received an "F" for the treatment of families include the Cardinals, Commanders and Jaguars.

The Bengals are the only team in the NFL that doesn't provide players supplements. Additionally, they're one of two teams that do not provide vitamins and one of three that do not provide dinners. Cincinnati ranked 31st, receiving an "F-" for the quality of food.

According to the report card, players said that while they are encouraged to come in, the cafeteria is not open on off days.

Their training room received a "D-" and their locker room got a "D."

The report card also mentions that only 44% of players who responded believe owner Mike Brown is willing to spend money to make the facility better — which ties for 29th in the NFL.

On the plus side, the report card notes that the Bengals staff is well-liked and head coach Zac Taylor "grades out as one of the most well-liked coaches in the NFL by his players."

To read the entire report card, click here.