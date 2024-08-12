Bengals: First-round draft pick Amarius Mims out for 'several weeks' due to pectoral injury

CINCINNATI — First-round draft pick Amarius Mims might not suit up for the Bengals season opener on Sept. 8.

The offensive tackle will be out for "several weeks" due to a pectoral injury, coach Zac Taylor announced Monday.

Taylor specified that he strained his pectoral muscle, but it's a non-surgical injury. The injury was found after Mims complained of pain following Saturday's first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor said.

"It's unfortunate that he'll miss several weeks, but (we) expect him to make a full recovery and be ready to roll," Taylor said in a press conference.

2 minutes of head coach Zac Taylor talking about the nature of Amarius Mims' pectoral injury - and what it means for the Bengals moving forward:



(And you can hear the questions)

When asked for a specific timeline on Mims' return, Taylor played coy.

"I think Webster's defines it as an indefinite number between, that's more than two and fewer than many," Taylor said.

Overall, the Bengals head coach said it's unlikely Mims will play in other preseason game, but he didn't take Week 1 of the season off the table.

Mims — who was selected 18th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft — was expected to become a "good starter" for the Bengals within just a couple of years, draft analysts said.

The Georgia native joined the Bengals offensive line fitted with Trent Brown, Orlando Brown Jr. and others.

In April, Mims said he had "a lot to be thankful for" after he was drafted.

"A great organization to come in and play, a great team ... I'm just blessed man," Mims said while talking to reporters in April.