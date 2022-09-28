Bengals-Dolphins Thursday Night Football game to air on WCPO 9

CINCINNATI — Can't go to Thursday's game? Don't have Amazon Prime? We're here to help.

While all Thursday Night Football games this season are available on Prime Video, fans in the Cincinnati and Miami markets can watch this week's game on TV as well.

Bengals-Dolphins will air on WCPO 9 in addition to Prime Video.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

WCPO 9 News will also have a special one-hour pregame show starting at 7 p.m. WCPO 9 will air a one-hour post-show immediately following the game.

Though fans won't be watching on Prime Video, they'll still get to hear play-by-play and analysis from Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit with sideline reporting from Kaylee Hartung and rules analysis by Terry McAulay.

Bengals fans might also spot a familiar face during the halftime show. Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth is a contributor for TNF, alongside host Charissa Thompson, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tony Gonzalez.

This will be Whitworth's second time back in the Queen City since leaving to sign with the Los Angeles Rams. He returned for the first time this August for the Bengals-Rams preseason game.

Back in the Nasty Nati for the first time since 2017 FA!

I Missed you Cinci!

❤️

So many special memories!

Can’t wait to see the @Bengals family and fans! — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 26, 2022

Whitworth said on FanDuel TV's Up & Adams Tuesday morning "the moms in Cincinnati" are "kicking his butt" in Orangetheory. The 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year said he's enjoying his week back in Cincinnati and eating his way through the city.

WCPO 9 News will have special Bengals coverage every day leading up to Thursday Night Football. Tune in every night or check WCPO.com for the latest.

