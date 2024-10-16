Bengals announce second watch party for 'Battle of Ohio' against Browns

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting another watch party, this time for the team's rivalry showdown against the Cleveland Browns.

The last watch party, hosted for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in September, drew criticism from Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece, who called it “a slap in the face of the taxpayers of Hamilton County.”

The details of this watch party differ from the first, which the Bengals called a "one-of-a-kind" event.

This time, tickets are $25 for general admission; the watch party for the Chiefs game were $99 and included $25 for discounted concessions.

Fans can purchase $99 tickets for the Browns watch party, but those are VIP access tickets that come with all-inclusive food, a $25 Pro Shop gift card and a Bengals Legends meet and greet.

Fans who buy the general admission ticket will be able to attend a Bengals Legends autograph session during halftime, the Bengals website says.

Also different this time around is that fans will be able to "enjoy this unique opportunity to watch the game from down on the Paycor Stadium field," according to the Bengals announcement.

However, according to the Bengals site, fans who buy the $25 general admission ticket will only be allowed field access for one quarter of the game.

Which quarter will be assigned at check-in, the site says.

Only the VIP ticket-holders will be allowed to watch the full game from the field. A VIP ticket will also grant access to the VIP Overlook.

Raffles will also be held. Prizes for those raffles include tickets to an upcoming Bengals home game, a Ruler of the Jungle meet and greet, sideline passes, signed footballs and Pro Shop gift cards.

All fans in attendance will also receive a free, on-field custom Sports Illustrated fan cover.

Doors for the event will open at 12 p.m. ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.