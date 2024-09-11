Bengals announce 'one-of-a-kind' watch party for game against Kansas City Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting a watch party at Paycor Stadium for the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The team announced the Jungle Watch Party is the culmination of a partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets, "an official fan experience partner."

It will be held in the CareSource Club at Paycor Stadium, with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. ahead of the 4:25 p.m. kickoff time.

Tickets are $99 and include $25 for discounted concessions, the team said.

The team announced the watch party as a "one-of-a-kind-event" that will also be attended by special Bengals guests, Who Dey, the Ben-Gals and more.

On the team's website for the event, it says fans who attend will also be able to walk on the field at Paycor Stadium and enjoy meet-and-greets with Bengals legends Jim Breech, Robert Jackson, Louis Breeden and Ira Hillary.

The website also says there will be a musical performance emceed by JonJon, a host of JonJon and Friends on Kiss 107.1 radio.