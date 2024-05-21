Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals announce more than $100M private investment in Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium
WCPO
Paycor Stadium
Posted at 5:14 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 17:14:11-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced it will make a "significant private investment" of over $100 million in improvements to Paycor Stadium.

The team announced on Tuesday it would invest $100 to $130 million for the renovations, which include improvements to audio and video systems, renovations to suites and club lounges, upgrades to concessions and general beautification projects.

"The Bengals are continuing to invest in our future here in Cincinnati," said Katie Blackburn, Bengals' executive vice president, in a press release. "We are lucky to have a great stadium and we are proud to invest in this great asset to help make it a best-in-class facility. We love our fans and can think of no better way to celebrate our 25th season in Paycor Stadium than to announce these major improvements that will make the gameday experience even better."

According to the release, this investment brings the team's financial contribution to Paycor renovations up to roughly $150 million. This includes $40 million already invested for projects that include the IEL Indoor Facility, a new locker room, a re-designed and expanded training room, new ribbon video boards and upgrades for concessions and the Bengals Pro Shop.

Renovations at Paycor Stadium have been ongoing over the last several years and have included replacement club seats, a turf field, new technology and upgrades to existing technology, and concession equipment.

While the Bengals' have announced it will invest over $100 million into the stadium's upgrades, county funds from taxpayers have also been woven into the cost of a more up-to-date stadium. Hamilton County commissioners announced at the end of last year they planned to invest $39 million into Paycor Stadium.

Still, county officials said the team has stepped up in recent years to fund more investments.

"The Bengals and the county are sharing in that investment, and so it’s about a 50/50 split unlike days past where the county has been in it for like 96 to 98%," said Commissioner Denise Driehaus in December. "We’ve got the Bengals participating in the financial stack. To me, that’s good news, and I think a road map for how we move forward with the overall negotiations related to the stadium."

More Bengals news:
Report: Tee Higgins not expected to sign tender by start of Bengals OTAs Bengals release 2024 schedule featuring prime-time games vs. Cowboys, Ravens Trey Hendrickson ready to help Bengals 'win a Super Bowl' despite trade request

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Star golfer Scottie Scheffler's court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship
Star golfer Scottie Scheffler's court date postponed after arrest during PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler detained by police outside PGA Championship
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler detained by police outside PGA Championship
What is NIL? Breaking down the changes that impact college, high school sports
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech draws mixed reactions
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech draws mixed reactions
Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut smashes ESPN league viewership record
Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut smashes ESPN league viewership record
NFL distances itself from comments made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in viral graduation speech
NFL distances itself from comments made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in viral graduation speech
Bengals release 2024 schedule: Which games are most important?
Track star appealing WIAA decision that deemed him ineligible because of where his parents live
Track star appealing WIAA decision that deemed him ineligible because of where his parents live
"That's a no-brainer" – DE Trey Hendrickson plans to play for Bengals after requesting trade
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Help local kids play soccer with a new pair of cleats!