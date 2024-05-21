Bengals announce more than $100M private investment in Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced it will make a "significant private investment" of over $100 million in improvements to Paycor Stadium.

The team announced on Tuesday it would invest $100 to $130 million for the renovations, which include improvements to audio and video systems, renovations to suites and club lounges, upgrades to concessions and general beautification projects.

"The Bengals are continuing to invest in our future here in Cincinnati," said Katie Blackburn, Bengals' executive vice president, in a press release. "We are lucky to have a great stadium and we are proud to invest in this great asset to help make it a best-in-class facility. We love our fans and can think of no better way to celebrate our 25th season in Paycor Stadium than to announce these major improvements that will make the gameday experience even better."

According to the release, this investment brings the team's financial contribution to Paycor renovations up to roughly $150 million. This includes $40 million already invested for projects that include the IEL Indoor Facility, a new locker room, a re-designed and expanded training room, new ribbon video boards and upgrades for concessions and the Bengals Pro Shop.

Renovations at Paycor Stadium have been ongoing over the last several years and have included replacement club seats, a turf field, new technology and upgrades to existing technology, and concession equipment.

While the Bengals' have announced it will invest over $100 million into the stadium's upgrades, county funds from taxpayers have also been woven into the cost of a more up-to-date stadium. Hamilton County commissioners announced at the end of last year they planned to invest $39 million into Paycor Stadium.

Still, county officials said the team has stepped up in recent years to fund more investments.

"The Bengals and the county are sharing in that investment, and so it’s about a 50/50 split unlike days past where the county has been in it for like 96 to 98%," said Commissioner Denise Driehaus in December. "We’ve got the Bengals participating in the financial stack. To me, that’s good news, and I think a road map for how we move forward with the overall negotiations related to the stadium."