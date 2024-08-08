Watch Now
Bengals announce game during which they'll wear White Bengal gear

Thursday night's game is a whiteout for the team and the fans.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals white uniform will make an appearance again this season, the team announced Thursday morning.

The team will sport the White Bengal gear against the Philadelphia Eagles during the matchup on Sunday, October 27. For the home game, fans are also encouraged to wear white in support of the team.

The game will be held at Paycor Stadium and will begin at 4:25 p.m.

It'll be the fifth time the Bengals have worn their all-white uniforms; the helmet made its debut in 2022 as the Bengals wore it during their win over the Miami Dolphins. The helmet was possible after the NFL announced it would allow teams to wear an alternate helmet beginning in the 2022 season, rescinding a rule implemented in 2012 that mandated all teams to have just one helmet design.

Since its debut, the all-white uniform including the helmet has been worn by the Bengals during winning games against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, the L.A. Rams in 2023 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.

