Updates: Bengals WR Charlie Jones opens game with 100-yard kickoff return TD

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road facing off with the Cleveland Browns in the Battle of Ohio.

Bengals, 7 | Browns, 0

Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones kicked off the game with an explosive kickoff return touchdown. Jones ran 100 yards and leaped into the end zone. The touchdown marked Cincinnati's first kickoff return touchdown since Nov. 29, 2020.

CHARLIE FREAKIN' JONES WITH THE 100-YD KICK RETURN!!!!



