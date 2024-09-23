Watch Now
Ballad of Bengals fan who wants 'Anybody but the Chiefs' to win goes viral

Cory Breth
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' loss against the defending Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs certainly stung Who Dey Nation. Still, it’s helped spur millions of views on a video featuring an Ohio singer-songwriter.

"I started writing a football song about the football season starting, and I wrote a line about the Chiefs, and I was like, I think this needs to be its own song," said Cory Breth.

The song "Anybody But The Chiefs" took off and Breth began getting love from not only Bengals fans but fans from other teams including the Chiefs.

"Half the comments, half the views, are probably from Kansas City fans," Breth said. "But I think my favorite part of the whole thing has been Kansas City fans who have reached out that have said, 'This is fun, this is good, but go Chiefs kind of thing.'"

For the video, he put an all-call out to anyone and everyone to show up in the backyard to be in the video.

“It's some of my best friends. My brother in law's there, and then there are people that showed up that I actually don’t even know,” he said.

"Anybody But The Chiefs" is simplistic in nature but has a broad appeal beyond Who Dey Nation.

“I guess I'm rooting against the three peat, you know, Chiefs, Chiefs Kingdom has been reaching out about the three-peat, three in a row,” he said. “I'm really hoping that doesn't happen, but mostly I'm hoping the Bengals win.”

