Andrew Whitworth on Bengals O-line against the Bills: 'Put some respect' on their names

CINCINNATI — Despite a depleted offensive line, the Bengals ran all over the Buffalo Bills in their divisional round matchup.

With Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa and La'el Collins out, Cincinnati relied on backups against Buffalo's defensive line. The result was 172 rushing and 240 passing yards.

The Ravens were able to sack Joe Burrow four times in their Wild Card game, the most he had been sacked since playing the Browns on Halloween. The Bills had only one. Cincinnati had no turnovers and nearly no problems on offense throughout the entire game.

Immediately after the Ravens game, fans were calling for former Bengal Andrew Whitworth to return to Cincinnati and help the team to its first Super Bowl win. He's said time and time again he's unavailable.

"My heart and mind says yes," Whitworth tweeted. "But these giraffe/skinny jean legs say no (thanks)!!"

After watching Sunday's game, Whitworth commented that the Bengals don't even need him.

"And y’all thought the Bengals needed my old butt???" Whitworth tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Put some respect on these men names!!! I see you big fellas!!!!"

Whitworth tagged Jackson Carman and Hakeem Adeniji in his tweet.

And y’all thought the @bengals needed my old butt??? 🤣🤣🤣

Put some respect on these men names!!!

I see you big fellas!!!!@Jackthejiant @Keem78theGreat — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) January 22, 2023

Head coach Zac Taylor has spoken throughout the season about the team's "next man up" mindset, and it's clear the players believe it.

"To rush for over 170 yards in this environment, to handle the noise the way they did, to protect Joe the way they did, I thought our offensive line was outstanding," Taylor said.

With Williams' and Cappa's statuses unclear for future games, the Bengals will need the lineup with Carman, Adeniji and Max Scharping to continue to succeed. They will face a Chiefs defense featuring three-time Pro Bowler Frank Clark and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones in the AFC championship.