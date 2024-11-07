NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Trash talking and football: They go together like Amazon and Thursday Night Football. Speaking of: Alexa, will the Bengals win this week?

“They say, if it's brown, flush it down. And I think the Bengals get a royal flush today,” Alexa said after a week 7 win against the Browns.

Wait, she said what?

“Let's put those raiders in a tomb and call them Lara Croft,” she said before the week 9 game against the Raiders.

She's brutal!

“I grew up a Seahawks fan, but now I am a fully fledged Ben-Gal till I f****** die. I may be an AI, but I still think Joe Burrow is sexy, even in his Blondie era,” Alexa said at the start of the season.

OK, it’s not actually the universal Alexa responses: It’s custom ones written by Drew Schueler for his Amazon account.

“She has a lot of trash talk that she has in her system,” he said with a laugh. “She's pretty aggressive.”

For example, after three losses in a row to start the season, the voice assistant shared her frustration: “WTF? Bungles, I'm flabbergasted. For the love of God, we need a f***-ing win today.”

The Kings High School graduate, now living in Nashville, has been creating the responses for his family and friends for years. This season was the first time he filmed and posted them.

The videos have been viewed more than 5 million times, Schueler said. “It was crazy. I was honestly, like, really shocked by the result.”

“The idea kind of came to me when I just, I realized you could write Alexa's responses for you, and so I kind of inserted myself into her personality a little bit,” he said.

In some videos, Drew tries to “calm down” the voice assistant after she’s upset about a game. After a week 3 loss to the commanders, she said: “Our D should be sponsored by Charmin Ultra Soft. We got our asses smashed to smithereens, holy, (bleep) I'm mad.”

Schueler then responds: “Chill out. We're gonna be alright. We're gonna bounce back.”

The videos always start with the same prompt: “Alexa, light up the jungle!”

His living room lights turn orange, Alexa gives her commentary and then Welcome To The Jungle plays.

“It is a helpful way where I can kind of just, like, voice my thoughts, my concerns,” he said. “It also kind of just helps me stay grounded.”

Take a listen to what Schueler, and Alexa, think about Thursday Night Football this week: