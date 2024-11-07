Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

'Alexa, light up the Jungle' | Meet the fan who turned the voice assistant into a Bengals trash talker

After three losses in a row to start the season, the voice assistant shared her frustration: 'WTF? Bungles, I'm flabbergasted. For the love of God, we need a f---ing win today.'
Alexa Bengals Fan
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Trash talking and football: They go together like Amazon and Thursday Night Football. Speaking of: Alexa, will the Bengals win this week?

“They say, if it's brown, flush it down. And I think the Bengals get a royal flush today,” Alexa said after a week 7 win against the Browns.

Wait, she said what?

“Let's put those raiders in a tomb and call them Lara Croft,” she said before the week 9 game against the Raiders.

She's brutal!

“I grew up a Seahawks fan, but now I am a fully fledged Ben-Gal till I f****** die. I may be an AI, but I still think Joe Burrow is sexy, even in his Blondie era,” Alexa said at the start of the season.

OK, it’s not actually the universal Alexa responses: It’s custom ones written by Drew Schueler for his Amazon account.

“She has a lot of trash talk that she has in her system,” he said with a laugh. “She's pretty aggressive.”

For example, after three losses in a row to start the season, the voice assistant shared her frustration: “WTF? Bungles, I'm flabbergasted. For the love of God, we need a f***-ing win today.”

The Kings High School graduate, now living in Nashville, has been creating the responses for his family and friends for years. This season was the first time he filmed and posted them.

The videos have been viewed more than 5 million times, Schueler said. “It was crazy. I was honestly, like, really shocked by the result.”

“The idea kind of came to me when I just, I realized you could write Alexa's responses for you, and so I kind of inserted myself into her personality a little bit,” he said.

In some videos, Drew tries to “calm down” the voice assistant after she’s upset about a game. After a week 3 loss to the commanders, she said: “Our D should be sponsored by Charmin Ultra Soft. We got our asses smashed to smithereens, holy, (bleep) I'm mad.”

Schueler then responds: “Chill out. We're gonna be alright. We're gonna bounce back.”

The videos always start with the same prompt: “Alexa, light up the jungle!”

His living room lights turn orange, Alexa gives her commentary and then Welcome To The Jungle plays.

“It is a helpful way where I can kind of just, like, voice my thoughts, my concerns,” he said. “It also kind of just helps me stay grounded.”

Take a listen to what Schueler, and Alexa, think about Thursday Night Football this week:

More Bengals news:
Nancy Brown's secret interview: Mike Brown is 'least cheap person' ‘She’s as crazy as I am’ | Local toy maker turns daughter into Bengals super fan Bengals-Ravens Thursday Night Football game to air on WCPO 9

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money