AJ Green, Andy Dalton congratulate Cincinnati on Super Bowl appearance

CINCINNATI — Two former Bengals took time Sunday to celebrate Cincinnati's AFC Championship win and Super Bowl appearance.

Andy Dalton and A.J. Green congratulated Cincinnati on Instagram Sunday.

"I had to reactivate my Instagram for this," Green said. "Congrats to the city of Cincinnati!! Those guys did it!!!! Ballers! So happy for them and all the fans!"

AJ Green’s Instagram story has me in my feels. Once a Bengal, always a Bengal. pic.twitter.com/sGZEjfD95N — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 31, 2022

Dalton posted "CONGRATS CINCINNATI!" on his story.

Andy Dalton congratulated the Cincinnati Bengals on making it to the Super Bowl. Very cool. pic.twitter.com/YtUsdjiK6N — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 31, 2022

Before there was Burrow and Chase, there was Dalton and Green.

In their first season with the Bengals, the two became one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL. Dalton and Green went to multiple Pro Bowls, set franchise records and saw success in the regular season — but they went winless in the playoffs.

After nine seasons in Cincinnati, the Bengals released Dalton in 2020 after selecting Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the draft. Green remained on the team for the 2020 season, but signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. The Cardinals made the playoffs, but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in a wild-card game.

Both Dalton and Green expressed their gratitude to the community and organization when their tenures in the orange and black ended, with Green saying he was proud to represent Bengals fans for 10 years.

"It's luv for live," Green said on Instagram.

The Bengals will play in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season Sunday, Feb. 13. The franchise has never lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

