12-year-old Bengals super fan surprised with Super Bowl tickets

MASON, Ohio — When Colts owner Jim Irsay announced he would send a few Bengals fans to the Super Bowl, thousands submitted their entries in hopes of experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Mason City Schools teacher Missy Mecum submitted her 12-year-old son, Isaac, who she says has worn a Bengals shirt and mask every day for the past month.

"His class applauded for him when he came into class on Monday, knowing how important the Bengals in the Super Bowl is to him," Mecum said in her tweet.

My 12 year old son,Isaac! Been a huge fan his whole life& shown here, weeping with his sister. He has worn Bengals shirts& masks every day the last month & his class applauded for him when he came into class on Monday, knowing how important the Bengals in the SuperBowl is to him. pic.twitter.com/fBe1IPsR8L — Missy Mecum (@MissyMecum) February 4, 2022

He didn't win the tickets, but Mecum's tweet did grab the attention of employees with Reliable Transportation Solutions in Clermont County. The company picked Isaac for a Bengals fan package, surprising him at school Tuesday. The package included tickets to the game, airfare and a hotel for Isaac and his father.

"I just really like the Bengals and it feels good that they're in the Super Bowl," he said after the surprise. "So this is just, whew, it's a lot."

A lot, indeed. Here's to hoping Isaac and his father have the best time at SoFi Stadium!

READ MORE

Colts owner gives Super Bowl tickets to 'hard core' Bengals fans

Viral TikTok campaign sends NKY teacher to Super Bowl