USWNT will take on South Africa in an international friendly at TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI — Soccer fans, mark your calendars — the Women's World Cup champions are returning to TQL Stadium this fall to play an international friendly match fresh off a run in the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

The U.S. Women's National Team will take on South Africa on FC Cincinnati's home field on September 21. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Two Cincinnati natives have been named on the four-time world championship team's roster ahead of the upcoming World Cup: Rose Lavelle and Aubrey Kingsbury.

By the time the team arrives in Cincinnati for the friendly match, it could bear a fifth World Cup title.

“We are thrilled to again host the U.S. Women’s National Team at TQL Stadium,” said Jeff Berding, FC Cincinnati co-CEO, in a press release. “It will be a fun evening this September to showcase our award-winning stadium and incredible sports vibe in Cincinnati. We have a proud history of hosting exciting events with U.S. Soccer, including the USWNT’s 8-0 win over Paraguay and the USMNT’s Dos a Cero victory over Mexico in World Cup qualifying, both in 2021. We are looking forward to welcoming Rose Lavelle and Aubrey Kingsbury back home from the World Cup as the USWNT and South Africa come to the Queen City.”

This marks 28-year-old Lavelle's second World Cup. Lavelle, who is a Mount Notre Dame High School grad, was among the 2019 championship squad that beat out the Netherlands to win the U.S. its fourth World Cup title. Lavelle scored the second goal in the final against the Netherlands, which helped solidify the team's 2-0 victory.

The 2023 World Cup is Kingsbury's first appearance Kingsbury's first appearance.

Kingsbury, 31, is a St. Ursula Academy grad who currently plays for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League.

She was first called up to the USWNT in 2019, and in January 2022, she was named to the national team camp ahead of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup in February 2022.

This match will be the USWNT's and South Africa's first match following the 2023 World Cup.

It's unclear whether the USWNT heading to TQL Stadium for the friendly will include star Megan Rapinoe, who announced she plans to retire after competing in her fourth World Cup. Rapinoe announced she'll officially retire with the OL Reign at the end of the Nation Woman's Soccer League Season.

The U.S. team are aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Here's the full 2023 USWNT World Cup roster:

Goalkeepers:



Aubrey Kingsbury

Casey Murphy

Alyssa Naeher

Defenders:



Alana Cook

Crystal Dunn

Emily Fox

Naomi Girma

Sofia Huerta

Kelley O'Hara

Emily Sonnett

Midfielders:



Savannah DeMelo

Julie Ertz

Lindsey Horan

Rose Lavelle

Kristie Mewis

Ashley Sanchez

Andi Sullivan

Forwards:

