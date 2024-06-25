Watch Now
USMNT will play friendly against New Zealand at TQL Stadium this fall

TQL Stadium is hosting the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals Sunday evening. For the first time in the stadium's history, it will become the stage for a doubleheader, with two matches kicking off at 5 p.m. Guatemala will take on Jamaica and the US Men's National Team will take the pitch against Canada. The event is expected to draw soccer fans from around the world.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jun 25, 2024

CINCINNATI — The U.S. Men's National Team will play three international friendly matches this fall, and one of those matches will take place at TQL Stadium, according to an announcement from U.S. Soccer.

That match will be against New Zealand on September 10. It's the fourth time the USMNT has played a match at TQL Stadium and, to date, they've never lost a game at the home of FC Cincinnati.

The other two friendly matches will be against Canada in Austin and Canada in Kansas City, Kan.

The friendly matches will be the USMNT's first following the Copa America 2024 cup, in which the U.S. team just won its first match on Sunday against Bolivia. The USMNT's next match in the cup will be held on Thursday, when the team takes on Panama in Atlanta, Ga.

Fans can watch the USMNT take on New Zealand at TQL Stadium at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10. The match will also air on TNT, Universo, truTV, Max, Peacock and Futbol de Primera.

Those who'd like to sit in the stands at TQL Stadium to watch the match in-person will be able to purchase tickets this week: FC Cincinnati Season Ticket Members get first access beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, then Orange and Blue Reserve Members gain early access at 1 p.m. later the same day. The general public will be able to snag tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28.

Last season, TQL Stadium played host to two Gold Cup quarterfinal matches in July. It was the first time Cincinnati was tapped to host a Concacaf Gold Cup match, but TQL Stadium is no stranger to hosting an international match.

In September 2021, the U.S. Women's National Team handily defeated Paraguay within the stadium's walls in an international friendly. Just months later, the U.S. Men's National Team pulled out a win against Mexico in a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. In June 2022, TQL Stadium hosted the U.S. Men's National Team again as they won against Morocco in an international friendly.

More FC Cincinnati news:
FCC defender Nick Hagglund suffered broken fibula during match with Revolution
Banner night from reigning MVP Luciano Acosta propels Cincinnati to 4-3 victory

