Three FC Cincinnati players make the MLS All-Star team

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati will send three of its players to the MLS All-Star Game next month.

Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal and Matt Miazga were named to the team on Tuesday.

The players on the All-Star team were chosen through a combination of fan, player and media voting, plus designations by All-Star Game head coach Wayne Rooney and MLS Commissioner Don Garber. Each of the three FC Cincinnati players were voted in by fan/player/media selections.

FC Cincinnati's three selections to the team led all MLS clubs.

The All-Star Game works a little differently for the MLS. The team is made up of 26 players, and they compete against a foreign powerhouse club. This year, Arsenal FC comes to Washington, D.C. on July 19 to play the MLS All-Stars at Audi Field.

This is Acosta's second career All-Star selection. He has scored nine goals and added four assists in 18 appearances for the orange and blue.

Barreal, a wingback, has scored three goals so far this season, all game-winners, and assisted on eight more goals.

And Miazga, a defender, has been a huge part of why FC Cincinnati has recorded a league-high 9 clean sheets.

Miazga was also recently named to the United States Men's National Team.

Each of the three players have helped FC into first place overall in Major League Soccer through 19 games.

You can watch the MLS All-Star Game on Apple TV.