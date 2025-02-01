Sources: FC Cincinnati working toward transfer of Lucho Acosta

CINCINNATI — The wheels are in motion for the 2023 Major League Soccer MVP to move on from FC Cincinnati.

Luciano Acosta joined his teammates for preseason training camp Jan. 24, but that doesn't mean he'll be on the field when the season kicks off.

Sources tell WCPO 9 Sports that FC Cincinnati and Estudiantes, a top-flight club in Argentina, have agreed to a fee for the transfer of Acosta. The deal isn't done just yet, though. Acosta has yet to agree to a contract with the Argentinian club, sources say.

The report likely doesn't come as a shock to fans. After the club's early exit from the MLS Cup Playoffs in November, Acosta outwardly contemplated his future with the club.

"Today I played for [the fans] to remember as my last at the club," Acosta said in a postgame interview.

While he continued to say he might not leave Cincinnati, Acosta noted that the comment wasn't a gut reaction to a disappointing loss.

"This is something I've been thinking about for a while now, talking with those close to me, talking to my family," he said.

Days later, Acosta skipped out on year-end player interviews.

FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said in December the team was in "good discussions" with the former MLS MVP and his reps about the future, but stated Lucho had been dealing with a "difficult year." The three-time MLS All-Star had previously said he had been dealing with challenges "away from the game."

A transfer to Estudiantes would mean a return to Acosta's home country. He has spoken to WCPO about his memories in Argentina and his desire to give back to the children from his community.