Roman Celentano has 3 saves for Cincinnati in 0-0 tie with Crew

Jeff Dean/AP
FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano plays during an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
CINCINNATI (AP) — Roman Celentano had three saves and recorded his seventh shutout of the season Saturday night for FC Cincinnati in a 0-0 tie with the Columbus Crew.

Both teams clinched a spot in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Columbus (14-5-8) was coming off a 4-0 defeat at home to the Seattle Sounders, the Crew's worst loss of the season and just their second by multiple goals.

Cincinnati (16-8-4) beat Montreal 4-1 last time out after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time since the beginning of April.

Patrick Schulte stopped two shots for the Crew.

Columbus has been shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since going scoreless in three consecutive games in April of 2022.

Cincinnati's Pat Noonan became the first MLS coach since Peter Nowak (2004-06) to win a Supporters’ Shield and make the playoffs in each of his first three seasons.

