FC Cincinnati has three team members called up to U.S. Men's National Team

CINCINNATI — Three FC Cincinnati players have been called up to play for the United States Men's National Team in its upcoming rival match against Mexico.

Forward Brandon Vazquez, defender Matt Miazga and goalie Roman Celentano will be part of the USMNT roster during the first ever Continental Clásico on April 19. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game is set to kickoff at 10:22 p.m. EST, and will be broadcast on TBS, Telemundo and Universo.

FC Cincinnati has the most roster designations of any club on the US squad for this match.

Miazga has been called up before, but not since the Concacaf Nations League in 2021. He has earned 22 caps overall in his career since first playing for the U.S. in 2015.

“I’m very happy to be called up again,” said Miazga in a press release from FC Cincinnati. “It’s been almost two years, and it’s always a privilege and honor to represent the USA.”

Miazga has played every minute of every game for FCC this year so far, helping record five clean sheets for the team, tied for most in the league.

This will be Vazquez's second designation to the U.S. men's roster in his career. He was called up for an international friendly against Serbia in January, when he became the first active player ever for FC Cincinnati to appear for the USMNT. He also scored in that game, becoming the first FC Cincinnati player to score in a USMNT game.

“I’m excited to represent the USMNT for the game against Mexico,” said Vazquez in the press release. “It’s an honor to be called up, and it’s a testament to the hard work of the guys here in Cincinnati. I am looking forward to joining the group in Arizona.”

Celentano was named to the USMNT Training Camp roster in January, and while he was an available sub against Colombia, he did not play.

“I am honored to be called up for the USA-Mexico game next week, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” said Celentano in the press release. “This call-up is a result of the solid team performances we have been putting together this year, and I am thankful for the group I get to work with in Cincinnati.”

Celentano's five clean sheets are tied for the league lead with Nashville.

FC Cincinnati did not say if Vazquez, Celentano or Miazga would miss any time for the club as a result of their appearances for the U.S.'s mid-week game. FCC plays in St. Louis on Saturday, April 15, and then comes back home to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday, April 22.

Notably missing from the USMNT roster is star captain Christian Pulisic, who is currently with Premiere League club Chelsea. The London club has leg 2 of its Champions League quarterfinal round against Real Madrid the night before the US v. Mexico game.

