Lucho Acosta named MLS All-Star Team Captain for second year in a row

CINCINNATI — For the second year in a row, the fans have spoken, naming Luciano Acosta captain of the MLS All-Star team.

It's also the third time in Acosta's career that he's been named to the MLS All-Star roster — tying him for the most appearances of any player named to this year's roster.

Major League Soccer unveiled the complete roster for the 2024 All-Star game on at the beginning of July, revealing that midfielder Acosta, defender Miles Robinson and wingback Luca Orellano made the team.

In 2023, Acosta took the field alongside FC Cincinnati teammates Alvaro Barreal and Matt Miazga.

Acosta is also the only FC Cincinnati player to be named to the All-Star roster twice while representing the Orange and Blue. In 2023, Acosta was also tapped to take up the mantle of captain for the team.

The All-Star roster is comprised of 30 players from throughout the league. Twelve players are chosen through a combination of fan, player and media voting, while two are selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The final 16 players were chosen through designations by the All-Star team's head coach, Wilfried Nancy, who is the manager of the Columbus Crew.

Acosta was named MLS MVP last year — the first time a Cincinnati athlete playing in a major league sport had been named MVP since Joey Votto accepted the honor from the MLB in 2010.

The All-Star game will take place on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, where the All-Star team will take on Liga MX's All-Stars.