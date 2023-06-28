Lionel Messi may play in Cincinnati in August. Here's when you can get tickets.

CINCINNATI — The greatest soccer player of all time will likely be in Cincinnati in August to play FC Cincinnati, and now fans can gear up to buy tickets.

Lionel Messi's new team Inter Miami CF will face off with FCC in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals, and tickets to the match go on sale Friday, June 30.

FC Cincinnati fans that have made a deposit toward 2024 season tickets can purchase at 9 a.m., and a window for 2023 season ticket holders opens at 9:30 a.m. The tickets then go on sale to the public at 10 a.m.

Those purchasing tickets can click here to buy them or call 513-977-5425 (KICK).

The semifinals match kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. in TQL Stadium.

FC Cincinnati advanced to the semifinals after defeating Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 3-1 on June 6 at TQL. Inter Miami made their way to the semifinals after a victory against Birmingham Legion on June 7.

If (when) FCC were to defeat Inter Miami, this would be the club's first appearance in the U.S. Open Cup Final.

Though the Queen City bleeds orange and blue, the match could also see the Cincinnati debut of Lionel Messi.

Messi announced earlier in June that he was signing with Inter Miami after months of speculation.

If Messi doesn't play at the August match, he'll inevitably be in Cincinnati at some point next year when Miami and FCC play in the regular season.

In the 2023 season, FCC and Inter Miami already met in the regular season at TQL Stadium and the Orange and Blue punched out a 1-0 victory. FCC will travel to Miami in October for a second regular season match as well, when Messi will also be on the team.

Other than the semifinal match in August, it's unlikely there will be another opportunity to see Messi in Cincy this year, as Miami is in last place in the Eastern Conference and unlikely to make the playoffs.

Messi is fresh off a World Cup win and undoubtedly a huge draw for any soccer fan, so whether or not the star will be actually be at TQL in August, the tickets are sure to go quick.